LANCASTER — The Lancaster Soap Box Derby covers Fairfield, Pickaway, Hocking, Licking, Muskingum, Perry and Athens counties. To be an eligible racer participants have to be ages 7 to 20.
The fun run is scheduled for Oct. 13 at Derby Downs in Lancaster from 12 to 3 p.m. for kids to try out and see what Soap Box Derby is all about.
On Oct. 19-20 there is a Halloween Rally race scheduled. This event is a two-day race weekend with kids from all over the state and from outside of Ohio trying to earn points to qualify for the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron.
There will be a double and single elimination race each day and other fun activities during the event like trick or treat and other activities.
For more information, contact Matthew Mock at ruggers10@aol.com.