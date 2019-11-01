CHILLICOTHE — The Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 27 West Second St, Suite 202, Chillicothe. Board meetings usually are held the first Thursday of the month. For more information, call 740-775-5030, ext. 103.
SOCOG provides administrative support for the County Boards of Developmental Disabilities in Adams, Athens, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties.
It's primary focus is quality assurance, provider compliance, investigative services and residential administration of waivers and supportive living in order to provide individualized, personal support to people with developmental disabilities. SOCOG is a government entity created under Chapter 167 of the Ohio Revised Code, representing 15 county boards of developmental disabilities.