CIRCLEVILLE — Sofidel, the local tissue paper-production giant and county-industry leader, has had their employees recently donate to the United Way of Pickaway County’s annual charitable campaign in the amount of $6,150.
Specifically, Sofidel's generous investment in its community by way of this contribution from their hardworking staff will go to assist the United Way’s funded nonprofits across four locally sourced impact areas of health, education, safety net and income solutions.
“In such a short amount of time in Pickaway County, Sofidel's presence has left indelible impressions on our community,” said United Way of Pickaway County Executive Director Jama Cobb. “From putting Circlevile on the global map with their production outreach to bringing countless jobs to residents, their incredible support through this donation only furthers their dedication to our residents in need. It’s no surprise their employees are mirroring those same values and pouring back into our community.”
During the 2021 funding year, the United Way will be funding 13 invaluable nonprofit programs to address short and long-term outcomes right here in Pickaway County:
• community-based mentoring (South-Central Ohio: Big Brothers Big Sisters),
• school-based mentoring (South-Central Ohio: Big Brothers Big Sisters),
• waitlist services (South-Central Ohio: Big Brothers Big Sisters),
• domestic violence assistance (Haven House),
• homeless prevention (Haven House),
• Pickaway Area Recovery Services Visitation Center, Adult Education and Training Program (Pickaway County Community Action-PICCA),
• homeless prevention (PICCA),
• Wheels to Work (PICCA),
• Alzhemer’s respite care (Pickaway Senior Center),
• home delivered meals/Meals on Wheels (Pickaway Senior Center),
• traditional scouting (Simon Kenton Council of Boy Scouts of America),
• Y Club Before and After School Program (YMCA).
“We are so proud of each one of these partners. They are helping our community pick up the pieces that COVID has so deeply fragmented”, said Cobb.
”Sofidel has been blessed to be part of such a wonderful community and we are so thankful that we could help in some small way” said Amy Parsons, Sofidel’s HR Manager, “We look to continued growth and longevity within the Circleville community.”