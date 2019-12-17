Chillicothe — Southeastern Ohio Legal Services is hosting “Bridging the Gap: Legal Needs of Transition — Age Youth,” a training session for attorneys, judges, court personnel, and youth-focused service providers in central Ohio.
Participants will gain a better understanding of the legal needs of at-risk youth, the challenges they face in our court systems, and develop strategies to engage and better serve transition-age youth — young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who are transitioning into adulthood after spending time in state custody, foster care, or homelessness.
Providing services to these young adults is critically important to ensuring a better future for them, said Baylee Butler, a staff attorney in the Chillicothe SEOLS office.
Studies have shown that youth who have been in Foster Care experience a significantly poorer quality of life as adults than those that haven’t, she explained.
SEOLS works to address the needs of transition-age youth through the Youth Law Project, which is funded through a grant from the Ohio State Bar Foundation.
In addition to providing direct legal services, SEOLS seeks to improve outcomes for at-risk youth by facilitating educational sessions for youth-centered service providers.
“Thanks to funding from the Ohio State Bar Foundation, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services has been able to expand our Youth Law Project to provide training and education opportunities to attorneys, court personnel, and other legal professionals about the unique legal needs of transition-age youth,” Butler said.
“By expanding our Project, we hope to ensure that more advocates are equipped to serve this population.”
Event Details:
Bridging the Gap: The Legal Needs of Transition-Age Youth
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
United Way of Fairfield County, 115 South Broad Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130
Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/85534141921
***
This was submitted by Melissa Dutton to be published in The Circleville Herald.