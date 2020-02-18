PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University President Jeffrey Bauer has released the President's List for the Fall Semester 2019.
To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.
Circleville's Lindzay Speakman, and Early Childhood and Special Education major, has been named.
