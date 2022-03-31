CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Republican Party hosted the annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church on Thursday March 17.
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon L. Kennedy and Ohio's 49th Treasurer of State Robert Sprague were the featured speakers.
Justice Kennedy (R) is running for the Chief Justice position on the Supreme Court of Ohio and Treasurer Sprague (R) will be running for re-election in 2022.
Both officeholders will be on the upcoming Primary ballot.
Also at the event, Bill Richards, of Wayne Township, is the recipient of the Pickaway County GOP's inaugural "Lincoln Founder Award," which recognizes a Pickaway County citizen who has been an instrumental member, contributor and dedicated leader in the Republican Party.