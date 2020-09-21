COLUMBUS — Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that following the completion of its all-digital network upgrade, it has launched Spectrum Internet and the full suite of Spectrum services for more than 1,300 homes and business in the villages of New Holland, Clarksburg, Williamsport and parts of surrounding townships, enabling true broadband speeds there for the first time.
Over the last two years, Charter has invested nearly $1 billion in infrastructure and technology in Ohio, bringing more residents access to fast, reliable broadband, including building to 72,000 new homes and businesses in Ohio in 2019 alone.
Over the last two years, Charter has expanded its network to provide broadband to over 1.5 million homes and businesses in the U.S., about a third of which were in rural areas like Fayette, Ross and Pickaway Counties.
“Our investment brings a whole new world of digital access and opportunity to this rural community,” said Mark Dunford, Regional Vice President for Charter’s Southern Ohio Region.
“Upgrading the Spectrum footprint to a two-way, interactive digital service, gives residents and businesses the tools they need, particularly in this time of remote working and distance learning.”
State leaders praised the investment, pointing to new economic opportunity created through the expansion of broadband.
“Access to broadband is key to driving growth and innovation across this region, and our state should do everything we can to eliminate unnecessary barriers to expansion,” said state Sen. Bob Peterson.
“Through private investments like this, Charter is helping us close the digital divide, creating new and better opportunities for my constituents in Ohio’s 17th Senate District.”
State Rep. Gary Scherer added, “I’m pleased to see Charter continue to expand access to fast, reliable internet service into previously unserved areas of my district. Now more than ever, the need for broadband is felt by Ohioans, young and old, and we’re fortunate to have strong providers like Charter doing their part to move our state forward.”
Spectrum Internet features the internet starting speeds of 100 Mbps, with connections available up to 1 Gbps, plus no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum Mobile™ is built on America’s largest, most reliable LTE cellular network, combined with a nationwide network with hundreds of thousands of Spectrum WiFi hotspots.
Spectrum TV® now offers more than 200 HD channels, 20,000 On Demand movies and shows, an advanced program guide, search and parental control functions.
Spectrum has been communicating with customers about the upgrade and the need to install a digital receiver for each connected TV. Customers can receive one or more digital receivers at no cost for one, two or five years, depending on the customer’s programming package and other qualifying factors.
Residential customers can obtain digital receivers through direct shipment to their home by calling 1-855-707-7328. After the conversion is complete, customers will need to return any previously used equipment. Spectrum customers may return the equipment one of two convenient ways:
• Customers who received new equipment by mail may use the FedEx return label that came with the new equipment. Drop off the equipment at any FedEx location.
• Customers may bring equipment to any The UPS Store location. UPS will package and return your equipment at no charge, simply mention it is a Spectrum equipment return. Be sure to keep the receipt for your records.
Residential customers may call 1-855-707-7328 for more information. Business clients can learn more at spectrumbusiness.net/support.