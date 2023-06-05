Splash into summer at Deer Creek!

MOUNT STERLING — Don't miss out on the fun! Mark your calendars and join us for a day of music, food, and fun in the sun between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 11 at Deer Creek State Park Beach. 


