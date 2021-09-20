Tuesday

Volleyball

• Teays Valley vs Liberty Union, 7:30 p.m.

• Logan Elm @ Amanda-Clearcreek, 7:30 p.m.

• Westfall vs Southeastern, 7:15 p.m.

Girls' golf

• Circleville @ MSL Postseason Tournament (Westchester) , 9 a.m.

• Teays Valley @ Bloom-Carroll 4 p.m.

Girls' tennis

• Circleville@ Hamilton Township, 4:30 p.m.

• Teays Valley vs Bloom-Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

• Logan Elm vs Hillsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

• Logan Elm @ Westfall, 5 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Westfall, 5 p.m. (Boys only)

• Westfall vs Adena, New Hope, 5 p.m.

Boys' golf

• Amanda-Clearcreek HOME, 5 p.m.

• Amanda-Cleacreek vs Hamilton Township, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Girls' soccer

• Circleville vs Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

• Logan Elm @ Fisher Catholic, 5 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Liberty Union, 7 p.m.

• Westfall vs Piketon, 5 p.m.

Boys' soccer

• Circleville at Teays Valley, 7:15 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Liberty Union, 5:30 p.m.

• Westfall vs Piketon, 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country

• Circleville hosting Pickaway County Meet, 4:30 p.m. (Logan Elm, Westfall)

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Logan, 5 p.m.

Boys' golf

• Westfall @ Zane Trace 1:30 p.m.

Thursday

Volleyball

• Teays Valley @ Logan Elm, 7:15 p.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Liberty Union 7:30 p.m.

• Westfall @ Paint Valley, 7:15 p.m.

• New Hope @ Patriot Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Girls' golf

• Circleville hosting Pickaway County Tournament (Pickaway Country Club), 4 p.m. (Teays Valley, Logan Elm, Westfall)

Boys' golf

• Circleville, Amanda-Clearcreek @ MSL Tournament — Denison Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.

• Teays Valley @ Bloom-Carroll, 4 p.m.

• Westfall @ Zane Trace, 4:30 p.m.

Girls' tennis

• Circleville vs Teays Valley, 4:15 p.m.

• Logan Elm @ Hamilton Township, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Football

• Teays Valley vs Hamilton Township, 7 p.m.

• Circleville vs Amanda-Clearcreek, 7 p.m. (CHS Homecoming/Military Appreciation Night)

• Logan Elm @ Fairfield Union, 7 p.m.

• Westfall @ Zane Trace, 7 p.m.

Boys' soccer

• New Hope @ Mars Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Boys' soccer

• Circleville vs Unioto, 10 a.m.

• Teays Valley vs Lancaster, 11 a.m.

• Westfall @ Clay Portsmouth, 12 p.m.

Boys' golf

• Circleville and Logan Elm @ Zane Trace Invitational — Jaycees Golf Club, 9 a.m.

• Westfall @ Zane Trace, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

• Circleville at Rio Grande, 9 a.m.

• Teays Valley @ Heath, 9 a.m.

• Amanda-Clearcreek @ Dublin Jerome, 3 p.m.

• New Hope @ Madison Christian, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

• Logan Elm vs Washington, 12:15 p.m.

• New Hope vs Calvary Christian, 1:15 p.m.

Girls' soccer

• Amanda-Clearcreek vs Tree of Life, 1 p.m.

