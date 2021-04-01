CHILLICOTHE — The Ohio Chillicothe Bennett Hall Patricia Scott Memorial Art Gallery spring art exhibition, Near & Far Away, is a refreshing and inviting space to explore. The exhibition contains vivid paintings, photography, textiles, collages and mixed media pieces meant to bridge together local and not-so-local artists.
Open during campus hours, Near & Far Away is free to the public and will run though April 25, 2021.
For more information about this spring art exhibition, please contact Dr. Tony Vinci, Associate Professor of Arts and Sciences, at vinci@ohio.edu or Cecil McCloy, Ohio Chillicothe art student, at cm645416@ohio.edu.