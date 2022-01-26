COLUMBUS — Tom Spring, a Circleville attorney, will be speaking at the annual conference of the Ohio Township Association on Friday, Jan. 28 at the Columbus Convention Center.
Spring will be speaking on laws regarding the operation of township cemeteries and sharing the results of a related statewide survey that he commissioned with Heidi Fought, executive director of the Ohio Township Association. Kirk Roberts, of the board of the Ohio Cemetery Association, will also speak.
“Over the past year, the Ohio Township Association has fielded numerous inquiries regarding cemetery practices, including such things as notice requirements for purchasing deeds and options available for townships to repurchase unused cemetery lots,” Spring said.
“We will address some of these topics, and plan to open the floor to engage attendees in sharing their best practices.”
Spring said the conference has proven to be a great opportunity for continuing education and networking with colleagues in a variety of fields. The conference brings together the largest gathering of local elected officials in the state, plus officials from planning and zoning, public services, public safety and other departments.
A large trade show and more than 80 workshops will be held on the responsibilities of public officials, plus presentations on zoning and land use, cemeteries, grants, budgeting and accounting, public records and open meetings, ethics, human resources, public safety, and leadership.
A former township, county and village administrator, Spring has spoken at past conferences on a variety of topics, including intergovernmental projects and the duties of township trustees and fiscal officers. He also has spoken at the annual conference of Heritage Ohio on downtown redevelopment districts and testified on bills before state legislators.
Spring, of Spring Law, LLC, is president of the Pickaway County Bar Association. He is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Ohio Township Association Law Directors Group and an associate member of the Pickaway Township Trustees and Fiscal Officers Association. His general practice also includes township and municipal law, zoning, and mediation.