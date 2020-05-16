April 2020, the month seemed like it lasted an entire year. But, nonetheless, Squeaks and Squeals stayed on schedule as usual.
April 5 meeting: This meeting was held virtually via Zoom by our adviser, Betsy Cremeans. Logan Pence led us with the American pledge, followed by Makayla Robinson with the 4H Pledge and Brooke Guisinger with a devotion.
We discussed our wrap up of our fundraisers and shared the t-shirt design we had voted for. ( It’s pretty cute if I do say so myself). At this time, all 4H activities and meetings were on hold until May 15, meetings were encouraged to be done virtually.
We discussed how Quality Assurance would take place this year, online and a coupon is available on the 4H website.
The meeting was adjourned by Logan Pence and Jenna Lynn Pence gave the second.
April 20 meeting: Zoom virtual meeting was with us again. We decided to change things up for a bit and we all started the pledges together.
Our reports were read by our secretary and treasurer. Since our last meeting, we had learned all 4H activities were canceled until July 15, 2020. And as of April 20, the Pickaway County Fair was still a go, with a final decision being made on or before June 8,2020.
Fair Booths are optional this year, but we have had some interesting ideas and are trying to move forward with them, but the Stay at Home order and social distancing guidelines make it quite difficult.
We voted on colors for our club t-shirts for this year, I am sorry, but you will have to wait and see what they look like; it wouldn’t be right for me to spoil it for the club.
Our demonstrations this year will be done a little differently. Members will video themselves doing their demonstrations and send it to our advisors over text or email.
The meeting was adjourned by Ashley Pence and Jenna Lynn gave the second.
Our next Zoom meeting was be May 5,2020 — Cinco De Mayo.
This was written and submitted by Chloe Foster to be published in The Circleville Herald.