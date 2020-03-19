Wow what a whirlwind of a few weeks this has been, little did we know that our next few meetings would be canceled..but onward we will go.
Our March 5, meeting took place at the home of Alyssa Steele. The American Pledge was brought to us by Johnny Noecker, 4-H pledge by Landon Guisinger and the Devotion was given to us by Emma Noecker.
We had a discussion about the upcoming Footloose at the Fairgrounds and we have finally voted on the animal for this year, but we can’t ruin the surprise, sorry.
We looked over a few shirt designs for our club shirts this year, presented by Chloe Foster.
We spent the majority of our meeting with Tom Zwayer of Colonial Hive and Honey. He did an amazing job about teaching us about the importance of bees and honey. He kept our attention the entire time, and that is a lot nowadays for us teens. He showed us some videos and pictures of his hives he has around the county and even brought some samples. Thank you again, Tom, for spending your evening with us.
Steele presented her demonstration to us on the importance of leather care for her saddles and bridles.
Next Meeting: to be determined.
