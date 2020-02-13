Welcome to February, the month of love, because we all love 4-H.
Squeaks and Squeals’ meeting was held on Feb. 5 at the home of the Pence Family. We welcomed yet another new member to our club, welcome Wyatt Burroughs, this is his first year in 4-H.
We passed out our project books. Our club decided to do another fundraiser, we are selling Wendy’s frosty key tags: when you buy one, you get a free frosty every day for the year, the cost is $2, I mean come on who doesn’t love Wendy’s frosties. If anyone would like to purchase one, please contact a member of Squeaks and Squeals.
We have come upon the opportunity to tour a produce farm, New Century Farms. We will be touring in early May of this year. This will be great for us kids, learning how to grow and maintain vegetables and see many types of different veggies grown.
Three of our club members presented their demonstrations. Logan Pence showed us proper housing for hogs, Ashley Pence taught us how to budget as a young adult, and Jenna Pence showed us how to make thank you cards., and on that note, Squeaks and Squeals made Valentine’s Day cards for the residents at Wyngate community in Circleville and they will be distributed on Feb. 13.
Our next meeting will be held on Feb. 20.
This was written and submitted by Chloe Foster.