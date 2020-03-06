CIRCLEVILLE — Another month of 2020 has come and gone and we creep even closer to fair (woo hoo).
The Feb. 20th Squeaks and Squeals meeting was held in the barn of our organizational advisor, Mrs Betsy Cremeans, her and her family are absolutely the best for letting members host a meeting in their fabulous barn.
The meeting host was Molly Black. The meeting was called to order by our president, Gracieanne Gray. The American Pledge was presented by Mason McFarland (our vice president), the 4-H Pledge was led by Logan Pence (treasurer) and the devotion was presented by Gracieanne Gray.
We went over the secretary’s report as well as the treasury report and all was good.
Moving on to other business. We have established our next fundraiser, which is at Buffalo Wild Wings in Circleville, our team name is Team G, so if anyone would like to help us out, let your waiter know that you are with Team G!
We have planned an educational tour in May at New Century Farm, here in Circleville. We collected canned foods for Vikings for Veterans. This is a group from Teays Valley High School, who helps local veteran and military families. They are an amazing club.
A few of our members delivered Valentines Day Cards to Wyngate in Circleville on Feb 13. Molly Black presented her demonstration on “Ways to keep a pig healthy.” Mason McFarland moved to adjourn the meeting and Logan Pence seconded, and we all ate pizza together as a group; yummy pizza!
This was written and submitted by Chloe Foster to be published in The Circleville Herald.