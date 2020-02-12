CIRCLEVILLE — We started 2020 off with a bang in Squeaks and Squeals 4-H Club. We laid the groundwork for the upcoming year and put this train into motion.
We welcomed three new members and one returning member from a previous year. We welcome Mikayla and Kylee Robinson, Emma Pritchard and returning Landon Guisinger.
We elected our new officers and accepted volunteers for our committees, as well as set up our meetings and meeting sights. We approved our budgets and our fundraisers and even put some of our fundraisers into motion. We approved our revised bi-laws, to add new policies concerning college students.
Our first fundraiser of the year was on Jan. 21, 2020 at Wendy’s in South Bloomfield.
The officers for 2020 Squeaks and Squeals are as follows: President Gracieanne Gray; Vice President Mason McFarland; Secretary Ashley Pence; Treasurer Logan Pence; Health and Safety Officer Ryanna Morrison; Historian Mikayla Robinson; Environmental Officer Emma Noecker; Recreational Officer Alyssa Steele; Community Service Officer Karlie Gray; News Reporter Chloe Foster; and Flag Bearer Jenna Pence.
In honor of 4-H Week, our club set up displays in the Teays Valley High School Library Windows. We included previous years records books, different species of animal’s books, ribbons, medals, trophies, and pictures of current and past members. We even include some famous and notable people who have also been in 4-H, including former President Jimmy Carter and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. We even added some colorful balloons and clover decorations to make it stand out.
Written and submitted by Chloe Foster.