CIRCLEVILLE — State Senator Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) announced the state’s Controlling Board approval of several items aimed at combating the Coronavirus/COVID-19 health crisis.
The board approved a second appropriation increase for the Ohio Department of Health based on federal funding. Today’s increase of $8.5 million is in addition to $15.6 million that was approved at the March 25th controlling board meeting.
The new funding will be allocated for:
• $4.7 million for local health departments for monitoring, investigation, containment, and mitigation
• $1.2 million for specimen collection kits
• $1.2 million for medications
• $1 million for preparedness and response efforts of hospitals, health systems, and health care workers
• $186k for the state’s Special Pathogen Treatment Center
Additionally, the controlling board approved an appropriation increase of $81.9 million for the Ohio Department of Transportation through the federal CARES Act. This money will be used by rural transit systems to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for transit employees and to cover lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.
“By approving these funds we are making available more life-saving equipment and resources to protect Ohioans as we continue our fight against coronavirus,” said Hottinger.