TIFFIN — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 422 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Arron Stewart, a freshman Criminology and Psychology major from South Bloomfield, Ohio.
According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan Smith, students must be enrolled full-time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.
Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 26 majors, 30 minors and nine pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in counseling, business administration and athletic training (2021).
Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest, as a “best value” for providing a high-quality education at an affordable price and as a “top performer” on the Social Mobility list. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.