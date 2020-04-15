LANCASTER — Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) applauded the payment of over $4 million to the Fairfield Medical Center System as it works diligently to combat the spread of coronavirus and treat those with COVID-19.
On March 27, Representative Stivers supported the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Included in the package was over $100 billion to support hospitals across the country. To date, $30 billion of the total funding has been distributed through the newly-created Provider Relief Fund. Through this fund, Fairfield Medical Center received a $4.2 million payment.
“Institutions like Fairfield Medical Center are on the front lines of this pandemic, facing unprecedented challenges, and Congress needed to take quick action to support their efforts,” Stivers said. “The Provider Relief Fund is an important first step, but much more needs to be done to support hospitals that are being forced to do more with less. We need to ensure that they can continue to operate and focus on treating patients and stopping the spread of coronavirus.”
The Provider Relief Fund will be disbursing nearly $1 billion to Ohio health systems, solo practitioners, and group practices as payments, not loans. As many providers are seeing decreased revenue as a result of the cancellation of elective procedures, the Provider Relief Fund is designed to quickly provide relief funds to hospitals and other health care providers.
The Provider Relief Fund makes direct payments to support health care-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to COVID-19 and to ensure uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19.