COLUMBUS — Current U.S. Congressman Steve Stivers has filed for re-election with the Board of Elections as a candidate for the United States House of Representatives in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, of which Pickaway County is included.
Stivers previously served as a state senator in Ohio, and is currently a Brigadier General in the Army National Guard.
According to Stivers’ office, he filed with signatures from each of the 12 counties he represents: Athens, Clinton, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, Ross, and Vinton counties.
“Every day, I work hard to make the constituents of the 15th District proud, and with their ongoing support, I’ll keep fighting to bring steady, strong leadership to Washington,” Stivers said. “From bringing jobs to Central and Southeast Ohio and working to lower health care costs for hardworking families, to strengthening our military and supporting our veterans, we’ve made huge strides, but there is still more work to be done.”
Stivers resides in Columbus with his wife, Karen, and children, Sarah and Sam.