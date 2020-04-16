CIRCLEVILLE — Last week, Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) joined a group of lawmakers to ensure that rural hospitals and Rural Health Clinics (RHCs) can access critical financial assistance programs included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
This request to Department of the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza addresses the concern of rural hospitals and RHCs’ eligibility for federal relief programs including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“The CARES Act, and the PPP in particular, are providing crucial support to entities throughout Ohio, and we must make sure rural hospitals and clinics have access to this assistance as well,” said Rep. Stivers. “These facilities are vital in providing care for so many. I’ll continue to advocate for access to these programs so that they can continue operating and treating members of our communities throughout this pandemic.”
In many cases, these hospitals and clinics provide essential support to families in rural areas in a timely manner. This letter urges Secretary Mnuchin and Administrator Carranza to ensure these facilities can access the PPP and other relevant loan programs. This request follows from concerns that the CARES Act language might prevent rural hospitals and RHCs to qualify if they are owned or operated by counties or districts.
Stivers has previously taken measures to support rural health including his work on bills like the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act. This bill would pave the way for healthier families through resources such as telehealth.