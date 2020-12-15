COLUMBUS – Steve Stivers, who represents Ohio’s 15th Congressional District in Congress, was officially promoted to the rank of Major General in the Ohio National Guard at the Beightler Armory.
Stivers has served more than 34 years in the National Guard, and is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of the United States Congress.
“It has been a privilege to serve in the Ohio National Guard for as long as I have, and it is a tremendous honor to be receiving this promotion,” Stivers said. “I owe much of my success as a civilian to this organization where results are expected and teamwork and character are demanded. I look forward to continuing my service as a Major General and want to extend my sincerest appreciation for the men and women I have served with to protect our country in times of war, and to serve our communities in times of peace.”
General Stivers will be the Assistant Adjutant General for the Army, working with 11,500 soldiers on training and readiness for both wartime missions and domestic support to civilian authorities at home during natural disasters.
General Stivers served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti where he led 400 soldiers and contractors and is proud that each and every one returned home safely to the United States. Stivers received the Bronze Star for his leadership throughout the deployment.