BEREA — Students from Pickaway County and the surrounding areas were among over 660 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.
Baldwin Wallace has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends. Over 400 named scholarships provide more than $3.8 million to help students attend, persist and graduate from Baldwin Wallace.
In addition, they carry on the donors' legacies through the lives of the students who receive their support. The scholarships vary in requirements, with many specifying financial need, a course of study, involvement on campus or a commitment to excellence in a particular field. The following local students earned scholarships:
• Shelby Brown, of Mount Sterling, a graduate of Grove City High School, majoring in psychology, earned the Theodore S. Bogardus Scholarship.
• Avedis Escandon, of Canal Winchester, a graduate of Hilliard Darby High School, majoring in instrumental performance, earned the Anne E. Johnson Brown '22 Scholarship, the E.S. and M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the Jochum-Moll Scholarship.
BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students — more than $50 million for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, Baldwin Wallace offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas.
Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, Baldwin Wallace offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.