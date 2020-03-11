OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Isaac Roese of Ashville, Ashlyn Lazor and Katelynn Stone of Canal Winchester, Liv Fausnaugh and Hannah Caudill of Circleville, Kendra Soler of Groveport, Maddy Amspaugh of Kingston, Collin Finn and Keith Cottle of Portsmouth.
