COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the Fall Semester Dean's List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
From Amanda, the following students were named: Morgan Cowdrey, Madi Liming and Merideth McFarland.
From Ashville, the following students were listed:
Cheryl Arledge; Emma Ashcraft; Amber Ashraf; Gabriel Bartholow, construction trades; Nicole Buck; Matthew Cain; Megan Chapman, veterinary technology; Abigail Cline; Andrew Dean; Brittany Emerine, early childhood education; Kennedi Fischer; Madisyn Foster, nursing; Cody Frazier; Lillian Grambo; Dylan Hall, Associate of Science; John Johnson, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Timothy Kendrick, heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Dallas Lindeman, skilled trades technology ; Aiko Manu, sport and exercise studies; Kylee Miller; Anna Moore, veterinary technology; Christian Myers, skilled trades technology; Hallie Roese; Abbey Shoffner; Anna Smith; Grace Smith; Kaitlyn Stupski, Associate of Arts; Christopher Williams, aviation maintenance tech; and Dustin Wymer, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
From Circleville, the following students were listed:
Jeffrey Archer, skilled trades technology; Susie Boggs, business management; Miranda Borders, health sciences; Ashley Buitendorp, business management; Kourtnie Campfield, veterinary technology; Adriana Collier; Brian Constable, computer science; Calbert Cooper, skilled trades technology; Jared Dziewatkoski; Heather Evans, nursing; John Ford, business management; Steven Ford, construction management; Alicia Hoffrogge, sport and exercise studies; Tyler Kuhn, skilled trades technology; Case Lewis, Associate of Arts; Joseph Lombardo, Associate of Science; Mathew McCoy, skilled trades technology; Nayla Morbitzer, logistics engineering tech; Jarrett Quincel, Associate of Science; Sydnee Steck; Brayden Swackhamer, electro-mechanical engineering tech; and Leslie Zimmerman, business management.
From Commercial Point, the following students were listed:
Zachary Conkins, Associate of Science; Makaylah Ekegren; Avalon Havan; Aubrie Martin, criminal justice; Brian McElfresh, skilled trades technology; William Nungester; Andrew Ormiston, aviation maintenance tech; Ryan Remick, automotive technology; Melissa Swartz; Riely Weiss, health sciences; and Kamryn Withrow.
Emily Blum, business management, from Laurelville, was named.
From South Bloomfield, Jennifer Baldwin, business management, and Tina Coker, finance, as well as Carson Heer, business management.
Nathan James, Kyle Marks and Thaine Peyton, skilled trades technology were named.
Also from South Bloomfield, Inessa Tucker, Associate of Science and Joseph West, accounting were named.
Also, from Williamsport, Sarah Boysel, Kimber Colahan, Associate of Science, and Justin Goldsmith, construction trades were named.
Drew List, business management, Emily O'Quin and Brandan Rausch, skilled trades technology finalized the Williamsport list of students.