OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Millett Hall.

Landon Foreman, of Ashville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science.

Kurtz Miller, of Canal Winchester, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy majoring in Educational Leadership.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

