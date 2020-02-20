OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Millett Hall.
Landon Foreman, of Ashville, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Political Science.
Kurtz Miller, of Canal Winchester, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy majoring in Educational Leadership.
