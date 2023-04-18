May is Trauma Awareness Month. The blood already on hospital shelves is what helps in an emergency. The Red Cross depends on the generosity of volunteers to ensure blood products are available at a moment’s notice. Blood donors are an all-star group.
But with only 3 out of 100 Americans donating blood, we need more volunteers on Team Red Cross. Type O donors are especially needed right now. Type O positive is the most common blood type, and type O negative can be received by patients of all blood types. It’s important to ensure a steady supply of these critical blood types.
FOR DRIVES MAY 1-19: In thanks for joining Team Red Cross, all who come to give May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
FOR DRIVES MAY 20-31: To help encourage donations around the Memorial Day holiday, all who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.
Below are the 8 blood drives that are open to the public in Pickaway County in May:
Pickaway County District Library
• Tuesday May 2
• 12 pm-6 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
OhioHealth Berger Hospital
• Wednesday May 3
• 8:30am-1:30pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
Lighthouse Community Christian Church
• Friday May 5
• 12:30pm-6:30pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Lighthouse
Westfall High School – Auditorium
• Friday May 5th
• 8 am-2 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: WestfallHS
Circleville High School – Gymnasium
Friday May 5th
• 8 am-2 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleHS
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall
• Wednesday May 17th
• 10 am-4 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville
• Saturday May 20
• 12 pm-5 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
St. Joseph Catholic Church – Parish Center
• Friday May 26
• 12 pm-6 pm
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic
