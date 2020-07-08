Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Titan Williams
2nd Place — Destiny Reed
3rd Place — Logan Patterson
4th Place — Colton Bartoe
5th Place — Hannah Patterson
6th Place — Reese Runkle
7th Place — Grace Runkle
8th Place — Allee Bell
9th Place — Ashley Pence
10th Place — Morgan Reisinger
Intermediate
1st Place — Molly Black
2nd Place — Belle Williams
3rd Place — Owen Russell
4th Place — Madison Kearney
5th Place — Brianna Helser
6th Place — Isabel Stevens
7th Place — Kylee Bartoe
8th Place — Brody Weiler
9th Place — Reese Writsel
10th Place — Bo Williams
Junior
1st Place — Lauren Cochenour
2nd Place — Megan Smith-McCarley
3rd Place — Landen Russell
4th Place — Madyson List
5th Place —Brayden Gygi
6th Place — Abby Pontius
7th Place — Landon Krysty
8th Place — Peyton Cooksey
9th Place — Mavric Radcliff
10th Place — Blake Summers