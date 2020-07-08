Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Titan Williams

2nd Place — Destiny Reed

3rd Place — Logan Patterson

4th Place — Colton Bartoe

5th Place — Hannah Patterson

6th Place — Reese Runkle

7th Place — Grace Runkle

8th Place — Allee Bell

9th Place — Ashley Pence

10th Place — Morgan Reisinger

Intermediate

1st Place — Molly Black

2nd Place — Belle Williams

3rd Place — Owen Russell

4th Place — Madison Kearney

5th Place — Brianna Helser

6th Place — Isabel Stevens

7th Place — Kylee Bartoe

8th Place — Brody Weiler

9th Place — Reese Writsel

10th Place — Bo Williams

Junior

1st Place — Lauren Cochenour

2nd Place — Megan Smith-McCarley

3rd Place — Landen Russell

4th Place — Madyson List

5th Place —Brayden Gygi

6th Place — Abby Pontius

7th Place — Landon Krysty

8th Place — Peyton Cooksey

9th Place — Mavric Radcliff

10th Place — Blake Summers

