CIRCLEVILLE — Kent R. Swinehart, CPA, has joined the board of directors for The Savings Bank following the acquisition of Standing Stone Bank.
Swinehart had been a director on the Standing Stone Bank Board since 2011, serving as board chair since 2016.
Swinehart is also a board member for the Lancaster-Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce and has a history of serving and supporting the community in Fairfield County.
He is currently vice president of accounting and finance for Lancaster Bingo Company. Swinehart and his wife, Amy, have three children and are lifelong residents of Lancaster.
“I am excited to join The Savings Bank Board as it moves into and becomes a part of the Lancaster and Fairfield County communities,” Swinehart said.
The Savings Bank finalized the acquisition of Standing Stone Bank in November of 2021.