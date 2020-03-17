TAR HOLLOW —The Tar Hollow Advisory Council is collectively reaching out to family, friends, alumni and guests of the Tar Hollow Resident Camp to request donations for a new shelter house.
Tar Hollow Resident Camp has been hosting visitors and campers for more than 80 years. Thousands of youth, now parents and grandparents, have been loyal to this special place for the memories made and the impact it had on their personal development for generations.
We love what we have but would like to work to make the best better by building a new covered area that provides good programming space in sunshine and in rain. The shelter house would be a 36 foot x 48 foot structure with open sides, a metal ceiling, single bubble insulation on the roof, seamless gutters and downspouts. The restroom would be a two-unit waterless restroom with overall construction to fit the ambiance of camp. The cost of the project is $40,000.
With your help, we can ensure Tar Hollow users have another great large sheltered place to gather to forge friendships, test limits, and explore interest areas. The new shelter house will be built in the Tar Hollow Resident Camp in the same field as the campfire circle. This new shelter house will allow user groups to enjoy a covered programming space for many years to come.
Fundraising will take place during the entire month of March. In order to donate, visit: https://buckeyefunder.osu.edu/project/18857.
If you would prefer to write a check, make it out to The Ohio State University and include “Tar Hollow Support Fund 316857” in the memo. Send your check to: OSU Extension Pickaway County, P.O. Box 9, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Submitted by Joy Sharp, OSU Extension, 4-H Youth Development, Circleville.