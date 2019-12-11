CHILLICOTHE— Katie Hewitt, an English teacher at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, was awarded the 2019 High School Teacher of Excellence award by the National Council of Teachers of English. Hewitt, one of 17 high school teachers nationwide who received the award this year, also was the recipient in April of the Outstanding Language Arts Educator Award, presented by the Ohio Council of Teachers of English Language Arts.
Hewitt has been teaching at Pickaway-Ross since 2014. She serves as an advisor for the career center’s Student Council, started a student book club, and in 2018, she created Art Expressed, a showcase for student and staff members’ artwork that is held in the spring at the high school.