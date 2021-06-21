GROVEPORT — Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools is proud to announce that Nathan Sears has been named one of this year’s recipients of the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship given to students that exemplify the seven character attributes of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS).
Sears, of Reynoldsburg, a 2021 Eastland-Fairfield and Teays Valley High School graduate, was one of 250 high school students selected to receive the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship.
Sears, a student in the Eastland-Fairfield cybersecurity program, was identified as having demonstrated those attributes core to the NTHS — skills, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership.
“He [Nathan] is truly a pleasure to have in class,” said Rita Ralph, mathematics teacher at Fairfield Career Center. “He pays attention, participates in class, does his homework and seems to enjoy school. He doesn’t hesitate to help those around him when they struggle to grasp a concept. He embodies principles that are desired in an NTHS member. Nathan is a natural leader and has a pleasant disposition and a smile that makes students immediately comfortable around him.”
Nominations are open to secondary and post-secondary students enrolled in an active NTHS chapter that have not yet graduated at the time of their nomination and demonstrates the organization's core values.
NTHS is the leader in recognizing student achievement in Career and Technical Education (CTE). More than 4,800 schools and colleges are affiliated with the society. Since its founding in 1984, NTHS has awarded nearly $3 million in scholarships to remarkable CTE students nationwide. Visit www.nths.org for more information.
NTHS works with national student leadership organizations, as well as business and industry partners to recognize excellence in Career and Technical Education, empower students to pursue career paths in skilled and technical occupations and award scholarships to CTE students.
Some of these partners include Business Professionals of America (BPA), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA/DEX), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA/PBL), Health Occupational Students of America (HOSA), Law and Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN), National Center for Construction Education & Research and its initiative Build Your Future (NCCER/BYF), and SkillsUSA.