COLUMBUS — While students enjoyed a break from school over the holidays, Maggie Fraley of Ashville answered the call to help save lives by planning an American Red Cross blood drive. The Teays Valley High School senior earned a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of her hard work.
As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives program, Fraley hosted a blood drive at Ashville Elementary School on Jan. 8. The blood drive was successful, bringing in 47 pints of blood, thanks to generous volunteer blood donors. As a result, Fraley was entered to win a college scholarship and was chosen as a winner. She was also awarded a gift card.
For Fraley, the need for blood is personal. Her own father passed away from a blood cancer when Fraley was six years old. “Receiving blood was key to my dad’s two year cancer battle,” Fraley said. “Hosting a blood drive was a great way to honor my father.”
“My mom led numerous blood drives where she works and shared her experiences with me. She has always stressed the importance of blood donation with my sister and I,” said Fraley. “Donating blood is so easy and you never know when it could be you or a loved one who may need blood one day.”
Fraley was thrilled when she learned she had won the scholarship. “I called my mom screaming, ‘I won!’” she said.
After graduating high school, Fraley plans to study nursing at Ohio University.
Registration is now available for the Summer 2020 program, which will award scholarships to 10 student participants. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/leaderssavelives.
