COLUMBUS — Kevin Archer, a 14-year member of the Teays Valley Local Board of Education in Pickaway County, has been named to the Board of Trustees of the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA). He is one of the OSBA Central Region representatives to the statewide board.
The OSBA Board of Trustees is the main governing body of the association. It is composed of the eight-member OSBA Executive Committee, representatives from Ohio’s six largest school districts and 18 representatives selected by OSBA’s five regional associations.
The Central Region is composed of school districts in Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway, Richland, Ross and Union counties. For more information, contact OSBA.
Founded in 1955, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.