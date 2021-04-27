TIFFIN — Olivia Brent, a senior at Teays Valley High School, is the recipient of a major scholarship to attend Heidelberg University.
Brent, the daughter of Susan and Timothy Brent, of Ashville, has received the Heidelberg Award of full tuition for four years. The award was announced following Heidelberg's annual scholarship competition earlier this academic year.
Students who rank near the top of their high school class are invited to participate in the university's annual scholarship competition. The program recognizes students based on high school grade-point average and ACT or SAT test scores. In addition to weighing a student's academic credentials, the competition also looks at leadership skills and community service through a personal interview, a portfolio and an essay.
Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 26 majors, 30 minors and nine pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and bachelor of music degrees, as well as master's degrees in counseling, business administration and athletic training (2021).
Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest, as a "best value" for providing a high-quality education at an affordable price and as a "top performer" on the Social Mobility list.