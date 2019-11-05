CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County’s Pathways program received a $1,500 donation from the Pickaway County Teen Task Force, part of the Pickaway County Family and Children First Council.
The Teen Task Force is made up of representatives from county agencies that work to provide funding and support for teen programming in Pickaway County, said Aimee Roberts, task force co-chairwoman.
Trent Patterson, director of Pathways, wrote a grant requesting funding for an initiatives program for Pathways students.
Pathways, which serves students from Circleville City Schools and Logan Elm and Westfall local schools, is housed at Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center’s Circleville campus on Mound Street.
Patterson said the initiatives program will recognize academic success, exemplary attendance and positive behavior with restaurant gift cards. Students can earn a gift card for fulfilling a half-credit and an additional gift card for a full credit. Other incentives include small daily prizes and opportunities to be entered into a drawing for a year-end prize.