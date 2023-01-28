My favorite spot in our cabin is in front of the heater on my fuzzy carpet; I find it relaxing to watch wildlife in the woods right outside those double windows. There’s a squirrel nest that especially holds my attention. It’s way up in a hickory tree. I watch as the wind howls and blows over that nest. It’s situated on branches, not all that thick, looking less than safe or stable.


