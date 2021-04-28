CIRCLEVILLE — Canal Park is approximately 16 acres, located along the Scioto River.
This park features historic canal features, a walking path and scenic views of the Scioto River. Located only two miles southwest of Circleville on Canal Road, Canal Park has a large open shelter house that can be reserved for events.
The park also has a fire pit, a large flat greenspace, historic canal features, access to the Scioto River, a two-mile Towpath Trail and a 0.3 mile Scioto River Trail.
It is a great destination for picnicking, hiking, fishing, canoeing and kayaking, as well as those wanting to see a historic piece of the Ohio–Erie Canal. All of which is pet friendly.