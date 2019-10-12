LANCASTER —Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster invites the public to a very special Concert with The Collingsworth Family on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
“Excitement, family emphasis and musical excellence are what you can expect to find during this concert,” sayid Mike Kotora, Music and Worship Pastor at Faith Memorial Church.
The Collingsworth Family will be singing selections from their CD entitled “Mercy and Love.” With their customary production quality in the forefront, The Collingsworth Family has produced a recording after three years of anticipation, which has raised their own bar of standards. Putting this one in the very qualified and experienced hands of Nashville producers David Clydesdale and Wayne Haun, and hiring the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra (Czech Republic), the music production is at an all-time new level of excellence by pulling in the best of musicians from Nashville.
In addition, The Collingsworth Family will also sing some selections from their newest Christmas release entitled, “A True Family Christmas.”
Their ministry is featured regularly on the nation’s largest gospel music syndicated radio program, The Gospel Greats with Paul Heil. Their music is also regularly featured on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio’s Enlighten Channel 65, GMT (Gospel Music Television), The DayStar Television Network, INSP and is featured each year at Christmas in prime-time specials on the Trinity Broadcasting Television Network.
The Collingsworth Family has appeared on many of the Gaither’s Homecoming Series live concert events around the nation, making appearances with the Gaithers in some of their largest venues in America and Canada, as well as taping many of their filming events at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Their boundaries of influence have expanded until they have sung and played all over the United States (as well as internationally) into their 33rd year of ministry. Their constant, persistent attention to cutting-edge arranging, musical excellence and a proper balance of spiritual emphasis are the keys to the success God has helped them tap.
On Feb. 1, they signed an exclusive booking agreement with Jeff Roberts and Associates of Hendersonville, Tennessee, which now represents them in all personal appearances.
Don’t miss this special Concert with The Collingsworth Family at Faith Memorial Church, 2610 West Fair Avenue, Lancaster. Doors open at 5 p.m., and there is no admission to the concert. A Love Offering will be taken to support The Collingsworth Family Music Ministry.
For more information concerning this concert please contact the church office at 740-654-1711, or visit online at www.faithm.ch.