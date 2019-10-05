CIRCLEVILLE — Although pumpkins are about to flood Circleville, the greatest free show will be in the storefront windows as they have the annual window decorating contest in Downtown Circleville.
Like last year, there will be only one division again this year with a first-place, second-place and third-place winner. Judging will be done in the evening of Oct. 14, around 5 p.m., and again around 6-6:30 p.m.. This way, the judges have the opportunity to see the pumpkin displays in both the day and the night.
Rules:
1. Any Pickaway County storefront is eligible (merchants, church groups, banks, scouts, etc.)
a: North: Ted Lewis Drive; East: Washington Street; South: Mound Street; and West: the railroad tracks
2. All displays must contain one live pumpkin to be considered for the contest.
3. Windows need to be completed by Monday, Oct. 14.
4. Applications need to be submitted to Diana or Ernie Weaver via email at weaver0427@gmail.com, or dropped off at TransCounty Title Agency located at 121 West Main St. Circleville, no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. No exceptions will be made.
5. Judging will take place after 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 (you do not need to present for the judging, just have your display ready).
6. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with prize money, and ribbons will be distributed.
7. For more information or questions, please call Diana or Ernie Weaver at 740-474-8469
All participants did an absolutely incredible job last year, so there is hope that will happen again and make the city beautiful for the 2019 Pumpkin Show, and maybe win some money.