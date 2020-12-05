The Pickaway Arts & Life Center (PAL Center) announces The Knitting Tree 2020, back by popular demand, and co-sponsored by the Pickaway County Library. In this historic year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth year of the PAL Center’s The Knitting Tree community service project is going virtual.
The Pickaway County Library is offering an online video class for Finger Knitting beginning Saturday, December 5th. No knitting hooks are needed, just your hands, and a skein of chunky yarn.
Limited supplies of yarn for this project are available for pick-up, first come-first served, at the Pickaway County Library Main branch. One-on-one instruction is available by appointment at the Library. Call 740-477-1644, extension 224 to make a reservation or for more details.
The yarn is funded this year by the Pickaway County Library and by the Pickaway Arts & Life Center’s Kroger’s Community Rewards.
For the safety of all involved, The Knitting Tree is suggested for gifting within your health bubble this year. No public displays or collections are being taken this year.
In the three previous years, The Knitting Tree provided free winter accessories, including hats, scarves, wraps, gloves, and mittens, throughout downtown Circleville on specially designated trees, free to community members in need. Local residents and crafters created the items from donated yarn goods. Hopefully 2021 will see the return of The Knitting Tree full-scale in the downtown Circleville locations once again!
For more information about the PAL Center, email pickawayarts@gmail.com or connect on Facebook at Pal Center 43113.