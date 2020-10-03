COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, have signed an agreement to expand access to in-network, quality health care in central Ohio for Humana Medicare Advantage members.
Now in effect, the contract provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for-Service (PFFS) health plan members at all Ohio State Wexner Medical Center facilities.
Furthermore, the agreement provides in-network access for Humana Medicare Advantage members at numerous system outpatient facilities and with nearly 3,000 physicians employed by The Ohio State University Physicians (OSUP) network. OSUP primary care physicians and specialists are located across eight counties in central Ohio.
“As Americans continue to face unprecedented health care challenges, this agreement allows the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center to expand our ability to serve the community during a critical time,” said Dr. Hal Paz, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at The Ohio State University and CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We are pleased to work with an organization like Humana, which shares our commitment to applying bold thinking to meet the health care needs of the people we serve and improve health outcomes.”
“As the coronavirus pandemic persists, expanding access to quality health care for our members in central Ohio is especially important,” said Humana Regional Medicare President Kathie Mancini. “The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center can trace its local roots back more than 150 years. Through this agreement, Humana is able to collaborate with a health system that not only has a longstanding tradition of care, but is aligned with a mutual dedication to community health and well-being.”
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.