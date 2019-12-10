CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Clover Mixers 4-H club held a meeting on Dec. 8, 2019.
Eight of the thirteen members were present at the Salem UMC where they had their third meeting of the year. Mark Wilson, the vice president, called the meeting to order.
They started the meeting off by doing the Pledge of Allegiance, then the 4-H Pledge.
The club is planning fundraisers for later in the year and the members are deciding what projects they are taking. They have many options like farm animals, cooking projects, art and outside projects like fishing, offered at the new fair grounds.
The meeting ended by playing a game with a saran wrapped ball where you unroll it and prizes fall out, refreshments were offered.
The Pickaway Clover Mixers are always looking for new members and their next meeting is Jan. 12, 2020.
This was written by Clara Wilson to be published in The Circleville Herald.