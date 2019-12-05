This year, the Ted Lewis Museum is offering one Ted Lewis Memorial Music Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship was named in recognition of Circleville’s favorite son, Ted Lewis (Theodore Leopold Friedman).
A famous bandleader and vaudeville performer, Ted made significant contributions to the world of music throughout his lengthy career, putting Circleville “on the map.” Known as the Jazz King, his well-known byline was, “Is Everybody Happy?”
Applicants must be a graduating senior from a Pickaway County High School, a resident of Pickaway County and is attending a college or university granting a two-year or four-year degree. He or she must be pursuing higher education in the fields of Music Education, Music Performance, Musical Theater, or Music Technology. Selection will be based on performance capability, scholastic, extra-curricular and community activities, as well as financial need.
Applicants are required to submit a completed application along with two letters of recommendation. One of the letters must be from an instructor or teacher under whom he or she has studied music or the performing arts.
The other must be a separate letter from a school authority stating general character, desire for further education, and scholarship ability. Please note that this year we are requiring an audition CD. The CD must include two tracks of contest level material in contrasting styles.
Any accompaniment must be limited to piano only. Titles and composers of pieces must be indicated on the CD. If preferred, instead of a CD, applicants have the option of emailing mp3 files. The files can be emailed to info@tedlewismuseum.org.
Applications may be found in the high school guidance offices and on the museum website, www.tedlewismuseum.org. Applications must be received at the Museum by Friday, April 17, 2020. The mailing address for the museum is The Ted Lewis Museum, P.O. Box 492, Circleville, Ohio, 43113.