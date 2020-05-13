LANCASTER — On Tuesday, Major Crimes Unit detectives with the assistance of the Lancaster Police Department’s SRT team executed a search warrants at 122 W. Chestnut St. Apt #2B in Lancaster.
A brief investigation was initiated after receiving numerous complaints of drug trafficking at the home. Through this investigation Major Crimes Unit detectives with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Narcotics Division, BCI Criminal Intelligence Unit, and the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center were able to determine that methamphetamine and other drugs were being used and sold from the Chestnut Street apartment.
Recovered during the search was evidence of drug trafficking including scales and packaging materials, prescription pills packaged for sale including Buprenorphine, Alprazolam, and Methadone, MDMA “Ecstasy”, transdermal fentanyl patches, 40.7 grams of marijuana, $2,185 in currency and approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine.
Arrested and taken to the Fairfield County Jail from the residence were Corey M. Griffin, 24, of 122 W. Chestnut St. Apt 2B; Charisha T. Wingfield, 24, of 122 W. Chestnut St., Apt 2B; and James E Tinney, 47, of 319 Wheat St., Lancaster.
Griffin is being held on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs. Wingfield was charged with third-degree felony of tampering with evidence; and Tinney is being held for a fifth-degree felony of possession of methamphetamine. Additional charges on Griffin and Wingfield will be presented to the Fairfield County Prosecutors Office as the investigation is completed.
This type of successful outcome which directly impacts the quality of life in the community is a direct result of a collaborative effort between the Major Crimes Unit, its law enforcement partners, and the community. If anyone sees suspicious activity or believe drugs are being used or sold in your neighborhood contact the Major Crimes Unit at 740-653-5224 ext 3, your information can be anonymous.