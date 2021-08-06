CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City School Foundation is pleased to announce that three Circleville High School Alumni have been selected to receive the “Make A Difference” scholarship for the upcoming school year.
The scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, are offered to students who are attending college to pursue a degree in a career field that will make a difference in their local community or the world.
This year’s recipients are Karrie Greenlee, Carley Derexson and Grant Dupler. Greenlee is a 2007 CHS graduate who is attending Ohio University-Lancaster and plans a career in education or children’s and family services.
Derexson graduated from CHS in 2018 and is attending Ohio University-Lancaster studying early childhood education to become a teacher.
Dupler also graduated in 2018 from Circleville High School and is studying engineering at Cedarville University with plans to pursue his interests in biomedical engineering and environmental energy production.
The Foundation Board congratulates these students and thanks its donors for making this possible. The funds for the scholarships come from donations and fundraising events like the CCSF annual auction.