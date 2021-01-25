OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual fall commencement on Dec. 11, 2020.

• Hannah Caudill, of Circleville, graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education degree, majoring in middle childhood education;

• Saer Ndiaye, of Canal Winchester, graduated with a B.S. in Applied Science degree, majoring in engineering technology;

• Mason Skaruppa, of Ashville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in statistics.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you


Load comments