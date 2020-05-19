CIRCLEVILLE — The Berger Hospital Gift Shop is awarding scholarships to the following students: Sydney Reeser, Logan Elm, Madelyn Buchanan, Teays Valley, and Josie Williams, Westfall. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior pursuing a career in nursing.
Sydney will be pursuing her degree at Rio Grande. Madelyn will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The final recipient, Josie, will be attending Wright State University.
No photo was submitted of Josie Williams.