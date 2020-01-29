COLUMBUS — Each year, the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at the Ohio State University sends students to high schools around the state for 12 weeks to gain real world experience in the classroom. This year, the agricultural education programs at Northwestern High School, Logan Elm High School and London High School welcomed three student teachers.
Maggie Hovermale is a senior in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and an agriscience education major. While student teaching at Northwestern, Hovermale is under the guidance of agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Erica Hillard. She will head to Northwestern.
Sydney Stinson is a senior in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and an agriscience education major. While student teaching at Logan Elm High School, Stinson is under the guidance of agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Tieana Stonerock. She will head to Logan Elm.
Charlee Prushing, a senior in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and an agriscience education major. While student teaching at London, Prushing is under the guidance of agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Dana Snyder. She will head to London.
“Student teaching plays a key role in preparing our students to lead their own classrooms,” said Dr. Scott Scheer, professor and interim chair of the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL).
“Throughout the spring semester, our student teachers experience life as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. In addition to the important and engaging work in their classrooms, agriculture teachers also have many responsibilities outside of the classroom, attending meetings, conducting SAE visits, advising the FFA chapter and coaching career development event teams. These valuable hands-on activities within the student teaching experience create a real-world atmosphere that cannot be duplicated in the college classroom. All of this not only benefits our students, but the high school students they will be teaching in the future.”
Upon completion of their student teaching experiences, Hovermale, Stinson and Prushing will each earn a bachelor of science in agriculture with a major in agriscience education and minor in production agriculture. Hovermale and Prushing are graduates of Westfall High School in Williamsport. Stinson is a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School in Amanda.
Agriscience education is one of three undergraduate majors within ACEL. This major prepares students to acquire a license to teach agricultural science in secondary high schools through extensive training in agriculture science, educational psychology, instructional methods and youth development.