CIRCLEVILLE — Three county students were recently awarded a scholarship from the Builders Exchange of Central Ohio (BX).
The three students were Mackenzie Lange, of Commercial Point; Kyle Dennis, of Ashville; and Melina Carna, of Orient.
They were selected on the basis of financial need, academic achievement and each of their future impacts on the commercial construction industry.
Lange is studying construction systems management at The Ohio State University, and is a graduate of Teays Valley High School. She is the daughter of Susan and Daryl Lange.
Dennis is studying architecture at Columbus State Community College and is a graduate of Teays Valley High School. He is the son of Billy and Jennifer Dennis.
Carna is studying interior design at Kent State University and is a graduate of Teays Valley High School. She is the daughter of Steve and Melinda Carna.
This year, the member-funded program administered by the Builders Exchange Foundation; awarded $130,000 to 44 students pursuing construction related careers.
Since 1959, the BX Scholarship Program has provided nearly $1.6 million in tuition assistance to students in construction-related fields of study.
In its 129th year of service to the industry, The Builders Exchange is central Ohio's oldest and largest commercial construction association. The Builders Exchange Foundation supports efforts in workforce development, industry image enhancement, employee education opportunities and improved industry business practices.